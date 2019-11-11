Sentence hearing over killing of well-known athlete in Mervue

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The family of a well-known Galway athlete say it will haunt them forever to know that someone they’ve known since they were children killed him.

68-year-old Noel Lenihan stabbed Christopher McGrath to death at his home on Cardinal Cushing Road in Mervue.

Noel Lenihan claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed 38 year old Christy McGrath in the early hours of March 12th 2016.

He told Gardaí he armed himself with a steak knife during a struggle, during which he claimed Christy was on his back choking him.

A post-mortem revealed he was stabbed five times.

A blood drop found on his shoe suggested he was facing him when it fell from a height.

The court heard Lenihan was a friend of the family’s and had known Christy since he was a boy.

Christy was in and out of homelessness and used to stay with Lenihan from time to time.

His sister Jessica placed a framed photo of him in the witness box facing the dock as she read out her victim impact statement.

She described him as a “loving, kind and inspirational” person who protected her and their brother, as well as his half siblings during a difficult upbringing.

Lenihan will be sentenced for manslaughter in two weeks time.