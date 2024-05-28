Galway Bay FM

28 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Sense of neighbourhood to be key focus of city conference on urbanism

Share story:
Sense of neighbourhood to be key focus of city conference on urbanism

The second annual contemporary urbanism conference is taking place at Galway city’s Hardiman Hotel tomorrow and Thursday.

Irish and International speakers will focus on radical reformation of current planning to create liveable neighbourhoods in Galway.

The conference is aiming to hear the voices of young people, residents, architects, planners, engineers and urban designers to create a collaborative panel.

Chair of the Greater Galway Forum and President of the University of Galway Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the sense of neighbourhood will be the fulcrum.

 

Share story:

Community groups in Tuam to benefit from ready-to-go plan for new community centre

Community groups in Tuam are set to benefit from what’s being described as a ready-to-go plan for a new community centre. Independent Councillor Kar...

Mayor of Galway leads congregation as Ronnie O'Gorman laid to rest

The founder of the Galway Advertiser and highly respected exponent of the Arts and culture, Ronnie O’Gorman, has been laid to rest in Bohermore Ceme...

Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers bought by OMC Group

Long established city firm James Roche Consulting Engineers has been bought by the OMC Group OMC founder and CEO Enda O’Malley says James Roche Consulti...

Tuam councillor reveals Galway county libraries significantly underfunded

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea has claimed that libraries in Galway are significantly under-funded. The Fianna Fáil councillor says the average spe...