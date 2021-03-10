Senior HSE official commends younger population in Galway for actions in reducing COVID reproduction rate after surge

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A senior HSE official has moved to commend the younger population in Galway for their actions in suppressing the recent surge in cases in that age cohort.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West, says significant improvements have been made in the spread of the virus with the 5 day average caseload in Galway now standing at 16.

This is compared to between 70 and 80 cases some three weeks ago.

The five day case average is Mayo stands at 12, while in Roscommon, the rate is 3.

Dr. Breda Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the reproductive rate in Galway increased from 0.5 to 1.2 following the case surge at the end of February.

This has now returned to 0.5.

