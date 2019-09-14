Senior Government Ministers to launch Galway-based project to investigate child sexual abuse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three senior government ministers are to visit Galway on Monday to launch a pilot programme focused on the protection of children suspected of suffering sexual abuse.

The Barnahus, Onehouse Galway project is a multi-agency centre for children or adolesents, where they can be interviewed and medically examined.

The centre is designed to minimise the potential for re-traumatisation of young people from repeated interviews by multiple agencies in different locations.

The initiative brings together An Garda Siochana, the HSE and child and family agency, Tusla.

The new Galway project will be launched by Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Dr. Katherine Zappone and Minister of Justice Charlie Flanagan at the ILAS Building at NUIG on Monday.