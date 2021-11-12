Senior Cabinet Minister denies Galway County Council being “punished” with funding shortfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Senior Cabinet Minister has denied that a long-running funding shortfall at Galway County Council is a “punishment” from Government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was responding to a statement made by Galway East TD Sean Canney in the Dáil.

Deputy Canney suggested there’s a real perception in Galway that the underfunding is a “punishment” for rejecting amalgamation with Galway City Council as per the Government’s wishes.

He demanded that the “cloak be lifted” on why Galway County Council gets far lower funding per capita when compared to other counties of similar size like Cork, Mayo or Donegal.

It follows the rejection of municipal budgets by all 5 of Galway’s municipal districts – who agreed it is time to take a stand and say the situation cannot be tolerated any longer.

Minister Simon Coveney strongly disagreed with the idea that the controversial shortfall is any kind of punishment.

