Senior alert participants across Galway urged to check alarms and avail of new scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senior alert participants across Galway are being urged to make sure their personal alarms are activated.

All users are being encouraged to check their systems, so they can benefit from a new Government phone-call befriending initiative.

Once a participant tests their alarm, they’ll receive a call back from a member of the monitoring service, who will offer them access to the befriending programme.

The initiative has been announced by Minister Michael Ring, and will be operated in conjunction with the community charities POBAL and ALONE.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is urging all 4,300 senior alert users in Galway to sign-up to the new scheme.

He says it’s vital that elderly people are supported during the ongoing emergency.