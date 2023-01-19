Senator understands why Galway public losing faith in delivery of vital infrastructure projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local senator says he understoods why the public are losing faith that badly needed major projects in Galway will ever be delivered.

Sean Kyne says the new Emergency Department at UHG seems to be going backwards, despite being on the cards for the past 7 years.

Speaking to Galway talks, he also referenced projects like the stalled Galway Ring Road and the long timeframe involved in the now under construction Moycullen bypass.

Senator Kyne says the processes involved are just far too complex and long-winded.