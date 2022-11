Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local Senator Sean Kyne is refuting claims there has been a cut in LEADER funding for Galway.

โ‚ฌ9 million was announced for the county last week for the 2023-2027 period.

It has been claimed that this represented a decrease, when compared to the 2014-2020 period.

However, Fine Gael Senator Kyne explains why that is not the case: