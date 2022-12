Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Seán Kyne is criticising the slow-moving process that the new ED for UHG needs to go through.

There are plans to develop a new emergency department at the hospital, however, Senator Kyne says there are too many elongated steps.

Meanwhile, the local senator says cabinet will consider plans for an elective hospital tomorrow.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Senator Kyne says the process the plans need to go through takes too long.