Senator Sean Kyne confident city ring road plan will remain a priority for new government

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Senator and outgoing Government Chief Whip Sean Kyne says he’s confident the Galway city ring road plan will remain a priority for government.

Senator Kyne says the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also championed the project and it remains a priority focus in a review of the National Development Plan and the updating of the National Planning Framework.

The proposed N6 GCRR is made up of 5.6 km of a single carriageway from 2 km west of Barna Village to the Ballymoneen Road and 11.9km of dual carriageway from Ballymoneen Road to the eastern tie-in with the N6 at Coolagh, Briarhill.

The controversial corridor secured cabinet approval in October 2018 and is now going through the planning process with the oral hearing postponed at the end of March due to coronavirus restrictions.

It’s hoped the hearing will resume in Autumn when An Bord Pleanala will hear submissions in relation to compulsory purchase orders and all other matters.

Senator Sean Kyne told Galway Talks, he’s confident it remains a priority focus of government following the new deal – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…