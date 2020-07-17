Senator Sean Kyne calls for full resumption of disability services for families in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the full resumption of disability services for families in Galway.

A number of service providers and members of the public have argued that social distancing requirements and other health requirements are impacting negatively on service provision.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne has raised concerns in the Seanad, regarding the strain that these barriers to services are having on people with disabilities and their loved ones.

It comes as the government has been accused of leaving people with disabilities high and dry during COVID-19.

The Dáil’s COVID committee has heard of the serious burnout being experienced by carers and the damage to the mental health of people with disabilities.

CEO of Inclusion Ireland Enda Egan has said it’s an area that requires immediate action.

Meanwhile, Senator Sean Kyne is calling for Galway East TD and Minister of State for Children and Disability Anne Rabbitte to address the Seanad in relation to the issue.

He says the provision of respite services is particularly necessary.