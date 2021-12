Galway Bay fm newsroom – City-based Senator Pauline O’ Reilly has been elected the new chair of the Green Party.

She takes over the role from Dublin city councillor and former lord mayor Hazel Chu, who had served in the role since 2019.

Senator O’ Reilly is aiming to double the Green Party’s number of elected representatives to ensure a strong party that will continue to support a green future and a just society.

She says the goal is to ensure that going forward, no community is left behind.