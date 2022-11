Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Ollie Crowe is calling for tougher sentences for “thugs” who attack emergency services workers.

It comes following recent attacks on Gardaí in Ballyfermot in Dublin, but also includes firefighters and health workers.

Senator Crowe says there were 41 cases of direct physical assault attacks on ambulance staff alone in 2020 and 2021.

Raising the issue in the Seanad, the local senator referred to people who attack first responders as “thugs”: