Senator Maura Hopkins withdraws as Fine Gael candidate for Roscommon-Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Senator Maura Hopkins has opted to withdraw from the upcoming general election as a Fine Gael candidate for Roscommon-Galway.

As a new mother and a female public representative, she has concluded it would not be possible to balance the responsibilities and demands of her personal and professional life.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Senator Hopkins says it was an extremely difficult decision and has moved to thank Fine Gael members who have campaigned with her over the past five and a half years.

Maura Hopkins entered politics as a councillor on Roscommon County Council from 2014 to 2016 and advanced as a Senator from 2016 to date.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…