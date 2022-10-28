Senator Gerard Craughwell brands merchandise spend by Irish Coast Guard as “madness”

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Senator Gerard Craughwell claims it is “madness” that the Irish Coast Guard plans to spend €400,000 on merchandise.

The service, which is part of the Department of Transport, has gone to tender to buy the likes of pens, towels and bags, as part of the Coast Guard’s water safety campaign.

Salthill Senator Craughwell has also highlighted how it appears the Irish service spends more on helicopters than its UK counterpart.

Bringing up the matter in the Seanad, the Independent Senator says the Irish Coast Guard is “out of control”: