Senator confident of solution to Oranmore orthodontist impasse following meeting with Health Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local Senator is confident there’ll be a solution within 48 hours to the impasse created by the abrupt ending of services by an Oranmore orthodontist.

Senator Ollie Crowe has been speaking to Galway Talks following a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

It’s after patients of Dr. Anne Hahessy were informed that she’s currently not practicing and is in hospital – and will not be in a position to return to practice for approximately 9 months.

The Dental Council of Ireland confirmed that in an order of the High Court, Dr. Hahessy undertook not to engage in the practice of dentistry.

Senator Crowe says he fully appreciates the urgency of the situation and expects a solution will be in place within 48 hours.