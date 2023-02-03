Senator claims barriers to Galway Ring Road will cause huge implications for other infrastructure projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local senator Ollie Crowe is claiming that the barriers facing the Galway Ring Road will result in huge implications for other infrastructure projects.

It’s as An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an application for the Galway Ring Road, after permission was quashed on environmental grounds.

The Fianna Fáil Senator is slamming the current road network in Galway as “not fit for purpose” and says the ring road is a “substantial piece of the jigsaw” to fix that.

Senator Crowe outlines how he believes the Climate Action Plan will cause more problems down the line: