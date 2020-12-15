Senator calls for unconscious bias training following virtual presentation controversy at GMIT

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Senator Aisling Dolan has called for unconscious bias training to be rolled out to all third level staff at GMIT.

It comes as GMIT says apologies will be issued to the students at the centre of virtual group presentations in which lecturers accidentally remained live.

Recordings of the incidents have gone viral on social media and show lecturers discussing the students’ performance in sometimes crude terms while still live.

In a statement, GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn says she would like to wholeheartedly apologise to the students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay.

She added GMIT is known as a student-centred institute and some of the comments made by its staff do not reflect the values to which it aspires.

Speaking in the Seanad, Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan described the incident as disrespectful and hurtful for the students involved.

She called for unconscious bias training to be rolled out to all staff and for greater investment in supports at third level…

