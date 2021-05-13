Senator calls for full independent audit of Galway 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for an independent audit of the operation of the Galway 2020 company and how it spent money on the Capital of Culture programme.

Galway’s designation as European Capital of Culture came to and end last week, having been extended by several months.

Despite encountering significant setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic, Galway 2020 says a huge amount was achieved, reflecting the creativity and resilience in Galway’s creative community.

However, local Senator Ollie Crowe believes there needs to be full and transparent accountability for how money was spent.

He argues that around €25m was spent on the project, almost all of which was public money.

Senator Crowe agrees that the pandemic could not have been predicted, and that it had an enormous impact on planned events.

But he points out that there had been ongoing issues around Galway 2020 since long before Covid-19.

Fianna Fail Senator Crowe says people have a right to know how public money was spent – and if it was used effectively – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]