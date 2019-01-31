Current track
Senator calls for focus on public consultation in bid to progress plan for Athlone to Galway greenway

Written by on 31 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Athlone to Galway greenway must proceed to planning at the earliest opportunity.

That’s accroding to Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins who organised a meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and members of the greenway campaign.

Senator Hopkins says she stressed to TII the importance of ensuring that proper engagement and consultation takes place.

TII has confirmed that a public project office is to be set up for the project and Senator Hopkins has called for this to be located in Ballinasloe.

Over 5 million has been provided to progress the greenway in 2019.

At 10, Senator Hopkins says consultation is key this time around….

