Senator Aisling Dolan pledges to fight for investment in rural towns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Newly appointed Ballinasloe Senator Aisling Dolan has pledged to be a strong voice for Galway and Roscommon in the Seanad.

Senator Dolan says one of her main priorities will be fighting for towns with under 10 thousand population who struggle to compete for investment.

She’ll also be seeking to focus on access to health services, protection of farmers, revitalizing of business communities and greater support for remote & flexible working in towns and villages.

“As the only Fine Gael representative in this constituency, I will be a strong and determined voice to represent our area at a national level. As a councillor, I’ve worked with colleagues across the political spectrum to get projects over the line and this experience will be crucial in upper house of the Oireachtas.”

“I’ve contested three elections in less than a year – local elections in May 2019, the General Election in February and the Seanad election in March. As a result, I’ve met hundreds of people on the doorstep and engaged with representative groups in farming, hospitals, nursing, family carers, business and community development associations.”

“I will now have the opportunity to dedicate myself full-time as a Senator to fight for investment into East Galway and Roscommon, continuing the excellent work carried out by my party colleague Maura Hopkins.”

Senator Dolan was elected to Galway County Council in the Ballinasloe municipal district in May 2019 and contested February’s General Election in the Roscommon/Galway constituency.