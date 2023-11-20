Galway Bay FM

20 November 2023

No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway

Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC.

A key element of the deal is Select integrating the DID Electrical team and growing their business to more than 650 people.

DID Electrical has two stores in Galway in Terryland Retail Park and in Briarhill Business Park.

FYI Galway reached out to ask if jobs in the Galway stores would be affected, but were told that no further comment could be made at this time subject to CCPC clearance.

