Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road users are advised that roadworks will take place in the Portumna area tomorrow. (22/5)

Lagan Asphalt will carry out road resurfacing overlay works on behalf of the county council on the R355 at Cappakella, Ballycrissane.

The works which begin tomorrow Wednesday, are expected to last two days and will result in a section of the R355 being closed between 7.30a.m and 7p.m.