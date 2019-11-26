Section of Headford Road reopens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A section of the Headford Road at Ballindooley Cross has reopened after a road collision caused significant tailbacks this morning,

Motorists travelling on the Headford Road after 9 experienced delays of up to one hour due to the two vehicle incident.

Gardai attended the scene and the vehicles were moved to the side of the road.

Nobody was injured.

This morning’s tailbacks follow considerable delays on the Headford Road last evening where motorists waited on the N84 for a period of 45 minutes as a van was removed from the road.