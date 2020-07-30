Second tranche of funding to Galway charities from Covid-19 Stability Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 150 thousand euro has been awarded to 7 Galway charities through the second tranche of Covid-19 Stability Funding.

The fund, which is managed by the Department for Rural and Community Development, was set up to allow charities to continue providing vital services to the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 crisis.

Let’s Get Talking Mental Health Services has received the largest allocation at over 46 thousand euro.

The Galway Rape Crisis Centre is to get 35 thousand euro.

Just under 30 thousand euro has been granted to Comhairle Ceantar na nOilean Teo social services.

Almost 16 thousand euro has been allocated to the Ballygar district health and well-being services.

Our Lady’s Boys Club youth service has been granted 12 thousand euro.

10 thousand euro will go to Helplink mental health services.

Meanwhile, just over 3 thousand euro has been awarded to Cosain mental health services.

The latest tranche of funding brings the total allocation to Galway services, through the scheme, to over 320 thousand euro since the pandemic began.