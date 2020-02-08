Second status orange weather warning to come into effect for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is warning that flooding is possible as Galway remains under an orange weather warning – with a second warning due to come into effect tomorrow.

An orange wind warning remains in place for Galway until 6 this evening – with a further orange alert due to come into effect at 5am tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Ciara.

It’ll remain in place until midday.

The City Council says there is a risk of flooding in the city during high tides this evening, and in particular, at 5am tomorrow Sunday morning.

It’s also warning that high winds, high waves and high tide will result in overtopping along the prom.

Car parks in Salthill are now closed, and will remain closed until after high tide tomorrow morning, while crews have been placed on standby for high tide this evening and tomorrow morning.