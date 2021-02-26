Second stage of campaign to clean-up city launched

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second stage of a campaign to clean up Galway City has been launched.

“Be Part of the Solution, not Part of the Pollution” is an initiative run by Galway City Council.

The first stage of the campaign was on how to dispose of bulky waste during the ongoing lockdown.

This time, the focus is on the need to provide evidence of a waste collection service or landfill receipts.

It reminds the public that since 2019, all city residents and businesses are required by law to prove they are legally disposing of their waste.

This could be a regular bin collection service, the use of an authorised waste facility, or proof of an agreement with a neighbour in the case of shared bins.

Failure to show evidence could mean a €75 on the spot fine, or lead to a fine on conviction of up to €2,500.

Galway City Council says it has created a register of households availing of a waste collection service – becoming the second local authority in the country do do so, after Sligo Co. Council.