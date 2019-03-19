Second set of sextuplets born to a sheep at Teagasc Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A ewe has given birth to six lambs for the second time in a little over a year at the Teagasc grounds in Athenry.

The second set of sextuplets – three males and three females – were born on Sunday, St Patrick’s Day.

Each weighs between 2.7 and 4.7 kg, and FYI Galway understands that mother and babies all doing well.

The latest births means the same ewe has given birth to 20 lambs in four years.

Teagasc says while the Belclare breed is known for its prolificacy, this is highly unusual. Pic: courtesy of Teagasc