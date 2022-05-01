Second Place and awards for Glenamaddy Players at All-Ireland Drama Finals

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Glenamaddy Drama Group, The Glenamaddy Players have finished second at the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals held in Ballyshannon Co Donegal.

The group’s play, the Cripple of Inismaan by Martin McDonagh, was beaten into second place by Kilmuckridge Drama Group with their play The Playboy of the Western World with Newtownstewart in third.

There was also success for the group in the individual awards section with the group nominated in seven categories and winning three.

Mary Scahill Flynn was named best supporting actress, Declan Walsh and David Burke won the award for best lighting and Cian Boyle won a scholarship to the DLI Summer School at the University of Limerick.

The group also received nominations for Anna Flaherty for Best Actress, John Donlon for Best Supporting Actor, Aidan Burke for Best Presentation and Coman Keaveney for Best Director.

Glenamaddy have previously reached the All-Ireland Confined Finals on ten previous occasions with this year being their ninth apparance in a row.

Glenamaddy will host the All-Ireland Confined Finals next year.