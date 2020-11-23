Second phase of public consultation for Galway to Athlone greenway to take place in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second phase of public consultation for the Galway to Athlone greenway project will take place in January.

A report on the first phase of consultation and its related submissions is due to issue in the coming weeks.

It comes as the route selection process is ongoing.

After the completion of the second public consultation, any submissions received will be investigated.

It’s then hoped an emerging preferred route corridor will be identified.

Earlier this month, over eight million euro was allocated for the Galway to Athlone project.

It was one of three key greenway projects in Galway to secure government funding totaling over 13 million euro.