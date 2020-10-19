Second phase of NUIG study finds 94 percent keen to continue working remotely

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second phase of an NUI Galway study has found that 94 percent of people want to continue working remotely on an on-going basis for some or all of the time.

The National Remote Working Employee Survey has seen an increase from 83 to 94 percent in those who prefer remote working arrangements.

The research found over half said they would like to work remotely three or more times a week, while 13 percent would favour remote working several times a month.

Meanwhile, those who would like to work remotely five days a week has more than doubled since the first national survey.

Over 5,600 employees took part in the study which has been carried out by researchers from NUIG’s Whitaker Institute and the Western Development Commission.

Project lead and NUI Galway Professor Alma McCarthy says respondents have also described their challenges – which includes people’s setup at home…