7 March 2024

Second person in Ireland confirmed as having measles based in West

A second person in Ireland has been confirmed as having measles, and is based in the west of the country.

Measles is a highly infectious disease, particularly in children under one, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

The HPSC said it was notified yesterday of the case – which is understood to involve a teenager.

The HSE is finalising plans for the roll out of a MMR vaccine catch-up programme in response to a rise in measles case in the UK and Europe.

The first confirmed case here this year led to the death of a person in early February.

