Second highest wind warning issued for Galway and six other counties for Friday morning

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The second highest wind warning, status orange, has been issued for Galway and six other counties for Friday morning

Met Eireann says the warning will be in operation from 5 until 11 on Friday morning

The six hour warning will apply to Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford and Wexford.

The weather forecaster says Storm Eunice will bring severe and potentially damaging winds, gusting up to 130km/h, higher in exposed areas.

It says some disruption is expected, along with a possibility of coastal flooding.