Second-hand home sales have risen by 8% in Galway on last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sales of second-hand homes in Galway rose by 8% compared to the same time last year – a higher increase than the national average.

The figures were obtained by Sherry Fitzgerald for their Summer Irish Residential Market Review.

Across the country, approximately 10,600 second-hand sales were recorded in quarter one of 2022 – representing a 0.2% increase on the previous year.

In Dublin, approximately 3,100 second-hand sales occurred in the quarter, down by 2% on the same quarter the year before.

While other cities, such as Cork and Limerick, recorded minimal falls year-on-year, both less than 1%.