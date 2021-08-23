Second Covid 19 ward to be created at UHG due to virus outbreak

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second Covid 19 ward is to be created at UHG following an outbreak at the city hospital.

The ICU has been reconfigured to create more beds for Covid cases as Galway continues to record a surge in virus numbers.

An outbreak control team has been convened at UHG and is working with public health and occupational health to manage the response to the outbreak at the hospital.

It comes as an outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there are two or more positive cases.

Visiting restrictions are in place in areas of the hospital impacted by the outbreak.

Members of the public are asked to be particularly vigilant if attending the hospital for appointments or as a visitor.

General Manager of GUH Chris Kane says staffing is also creating challenges with new nursing staff set to be recruited in the coming weeks.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the outbreak has brought hospital Covid 19 figures to over 30 today…

