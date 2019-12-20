Second body found in Connemara area in three days

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body in Furbo.

A member of the public discovered the body of a man at Furbo Beach shortly before 5 last evening.

It’s the second body to be discovered in the general area in the past few days.

A body was found in Barna on Tuesday

Gardai are investigating the discovery of the body of man late yesterday afternoon who had washed ashore at Furbo Beach.

The body – described as being an elderly male – was discovered by a member of the public at 4.55PM and Gardai were alerted.

The remains were taken to UHG where a post mortem examination is expected to take place.

No formal identification has been made at this point – and Gardai say the death is being treated as a personal tragedy.

A file will be prepared for a coroners inquest which will be held at a later date.

It’s the second time a body has been discovered in the area in recent days.

The body of a man was discovered washed ashore at New Village, Furrymelia on Tuesday evening.

A formal identification has not yet been made in that case and Gardai are also treating that incident as a personal tragedy.