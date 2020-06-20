Second attempt to install telecommunications infrastructure at Christ Church in Clifden fails

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to install telecommunications infrastructure at Christ Church in Clifden has failed.

An Bord Pleanála has refused plans to install six antenna and two transmission dishes at Christ Church, a protected structure.

The plan led by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd was first turned down by county planners last year due to concerns over the impact on the visual setting and integrity of Christ Church and the possible interference with the character of the protected structure.

It would have formed part of Eir Mobile telecommunications network and a future broadband operator.

In an appeal to an Bord Pleanála, Cignal Infrastructure Ltd argued the development has been designed in a manner which reduces as much as possible the impact on the church and surrounding area.

However the board has decided to refuse permission stating it would seriously detract from the visual setting and integrity of the protected structure.

