Second attempt to build major residential development at Castlegar

A second bid to build a major housing development on the east side of the city is being taken.

Earlier this year the city council refused planning permission for the development of 74 houses in Castlegar.

That decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the company, Altitude Distributions Limited.

City planners turned down planning permission for the Castlegar development stating that it was not adequate in terms of the proposed layout and uniformity in the design of the homes.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, Altitude Distributions Limited argues that the proposed development is appropriate in terms of overall planning and sustainable development.

