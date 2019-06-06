Second attempt to build apartments in Tuam town

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A second attempt to redevelop a major retail building in Tuam town into apartments is being made.

The county council refused planning permission to JFC Manufacturing Limited for the development near Abbeytrinity.

However that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development at Lár and Cathrach involves changing the first floor retail space into 17 apartments.

The county council turned down the proposal taking regard of the lack of any private open space for 16 of the 17 proposed apartments.

The council also referred to the lack of satisfactory parking and the lack of a design statement from Irish Water.

