Second attempt to build 58 unit development in Tuam turned down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has turned down a proposal to build 58 homes in Tuam.

The plan is led by Evolution Development Limited and would be located at Killaloonty.

County planners refused permission for the project earlier this year with concerns over road safety, the impact on the visual amenity of the area and the standard of urban space.

In an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, the applicant argued the site has long been acknowledged as suited to a residential development and has been designated as such in successive local area plans.

In refusing, the board stated that due to unresolved design issues in relation to the junction proposed at the entrance of the site onto the Weir Road, it’s not satisfied that it would not result in conflicting traffic movements.

Concerns were also raised about extensive tree removal at the site boundaries.