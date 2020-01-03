Second attempt at bid to install telecommunications infrastructure at Christ Church in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt is being made to install telecommunications infrastructure at Christ Church in Clifden.

The plan led by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd was turned down by county planners last month due to concerns over the impact on the visual setting and integrity of Christ Church and the possible interference with the character of the protected structure.

The plan would involve the installation of six antenna and two transmission dishes at Christ Church, a protected structure.

The installation would form part of Eir Mobile telecommunications network and a future broadband operator.

In an appeal to an Bord Pleanála, Cignal Infrastructure Ltd argues the development has been designed in a manner which reduces as much as possible the impact on the church and surrounding area.

An Bord Pleanála is due to make a decision on the case in April.