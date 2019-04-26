Second and third highest status wind warnings in place for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second and third highest status wind warnings are in place for Galway, with an overlap of one hour.

The Galway public is asked to exercise caution from once the Status Orange warning comes into effect from 7 this evening.

Met Éireann is warning of gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour in Galway from 7 until midnight tonight.

The lesser status yellow wind warning comes into effect for Connacht, including Galway, from 11 tonight, and will remain in place until 9 tomorrow morning.

County Clare is to be worst affected by Storm Hannah as, at this point, it is the only area with the highest Status Red alert.

It will be in place from 8 to 11 tonight with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h expected.

Two other orange warnings also come into effect today – Cork, Kerry, Clare and Limerick from 4 this afternoon and Tipperary and Waterford from 10 tonight.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news the city council states its crews will be on stand-by and is urging people to heed the weather warning and take appropriate action.

ESB Networks are also on standby to respond to any damage to the supply network arising from Storm Hannah.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to be aware of the dangers posed by high winds and are asking people living near coastal, cliff and waterway areas to be extra cautious.

