Seats filled in Galway East constituency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – After the eighth count at Galway East, all seats have been filled.

There will be no change to representation in the three seater with all sitting TDs retaining their seats.

Independent Sean Canney took the first seat after count seven with a final vote of 12292.

Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon took the second seat after count eight with a final vote of 10890.

Fianna Fáil’s Anne Rabbitte took the third seat with a final vote of 10022 after a very tight race with Sinn Féin candidate Louis O’Hara who finished with 9685 votes.