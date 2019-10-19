Searches underway for man missing from Clifden area

Searches are underway this morning for a man missing from the Clifden area since earlier this week.

Cathal Whelan, who’s in his 20’s, was last seen on Tuesday evening.

He had been working in the hospitality services in Clifden and had been living in the town.

The missing man is in his twenties and he comes from another part of Ireland.

When he was not seen locally since, the Gardaí were informed of the situation on Thursday and inquiries were set in train to try and establish his whereabouts.

Searches were organised in the Clifden area last evening and searches continues this morning again in the hope of finding any clues as to the whereabouts of Cathal Whelan.