Searches resume today for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year-old Claregalway man.

Paul Fahy has been missing from his home in Claregalway, since Friday morning 27th October, it’s believed he left his home at approxiamately 11.45am.

Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper and a high visibility vest with black Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts are asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.