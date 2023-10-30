Galway Bay FM

30 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Searches resume today for missing Claregalway man

Share story:
Searches resume today for missing Claregalway man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year-old Claregalway man.

Paul Fahy has been missing from his home in Claregalway, since Friday morning 27th October, it’s believed he left his home at approxiamately 11.45am.

Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair.

When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper and a high visibility vest with black Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Paul’s whereabouts are asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Share story:

Works to improve water supply in city centre to begin tomorrow morning

Works to secure the water supply in Bowling Green in the city centre begin tomorrow morning Uisce Éireann will be working in partnership with Galway City...

Sean Canney claims some crime victims see "no point" contacting Gardaí due to lack of resources

Some victims of crime now see “no point” contacting Gardaí due to the lack of resources in local areas. That’s according to Deputy Sean...

Clifden woman awarded new bursary for students living with a neuromuscular condition

Clifden woman Sinéad Mannion has been awarded one of the two inaugural bursaries for students living with a neuromuscular condition The first annual Dr J...

Killings in Maine come to doorstep of Connemara born politician.

The mass shooting in the town of Lewiston in the United States this week came to the doorstep of a Connemara-born politician. State Representative Margare...