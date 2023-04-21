Searches carried out in West over human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Searches have been carried out in the West as part of a Garda operation targetting human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday in collaboration with police in Romania and the UK, targetting an organised crime group.

Gardaí have not confirmed where in the West the search was carried out, but it was at a residential location.

A number of persons were identified and spoken to at the location in the West, as well as another home in the South of the country.

Material of evidential value was recovered and will be provided to the Romanian authorities, who are the lead authority in this investigation.

Speaking about the operation, Detective Chief Superintendent, Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said,

“An Garda Síochána through the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit continue to proactively engage with International Law Enforcement partners to protect the most vulnerable persons in our societies.

“Human Trafficking for sexual exploitation is a heinous crime, exploiting another human being for the commercial benefit of the trafficker. An Garda Síochána is determined to ensure that this type of crime is identified and investigated at every opportunity.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan made the following appeal:

“I would appeal to any person who may be the victim of Human Trafficking and is in a position to reach out for help, please contact An Garda Síochána on 999/112, An Garda Síochána is here to help.

“I am conscious that not every victim may be in a position to do so, I would appeal to any persons who knows of a possible victim of Human Trafficking or suspects human trafficking to contact An Garda Síochána, provide us with the information, let us investigate the suspicions”

Information can be provided to any Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 11 of CrimeStoppers 1800 250 250