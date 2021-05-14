Search underway in Inverin for missing city man

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search is underway in Inverin this afternoon for a man missing from the city.

24 year old Stephen Hilton is missing from the Rahoon area since Sunday.

Stephen, who’s described as being 6 feet 3 inches and of slim build, with long brown hair and a long patchy brown beard, was last seen in the Inverin area.

A search operation is now underway, involving Valentia, Costelloe Bay and Cleggan Coast Guards – as well as Gardaí and members of Galway Mountain Rescue.

They’re employed the Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopter and drone technology to assist in the search.