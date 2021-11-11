Search underway for man missing in Maam area

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A search operation involving the emergency services has been ongoing today in a bid to locate a man who has gone missing in the Maam Cross area.

Gardaí say they are assisting the Coast Guard and Mountain Rescue with an ongoing search operation.

Galway Bay FM news understands that a car was found without any occupant last night around 2 miles east of Maam Cross. It’s understood this vehicle may be associated with the search operation

Gardai have confirmed that the search has been stood down for the evening but is expected to resume tomorrow morning.