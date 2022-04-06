Search underway for 8 foot giant pencil stolen in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A search is underway for an 8 foot giant pencil stolen in Galway city

The pencils are an iconic part of the promotional armour of the Cúirt international festival of literature, currently underway in Galway

They are designed to fit over street bollards at festival venues around the city.

Two of the giant pencils on display on Dominick Street were stolen last night.

Gardaí have since returned one of the two pencils which were stolen from outside Carrolls bar.

Gardaí and festival organisers are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of the pencil