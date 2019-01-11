Current track
Search to take place from Oranmore for man who entered water in city

Written by on 11 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit has confirmed that it will carry out a search of the coastline tomorrow. (Sat)

It’s after a man entered the river corrib in the city at O’ Brien’s Bridge on Wednesday night but has still not been found.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may be concerned about the lack of contact from a family member or friend, since Wednesday, to contact them.

The search will begin at Calasanctius College in Oranmore at 12.30p.m tomorrow.

Anyone wishing to join the effort is urged to wear a high-vis jacket, wellies, waterproof clothing and to bring a stick.

